Just the Way He Was: Watch Billy Joel Morph into Younger Versions of Himself in New “Turn the Lights Back On” Video

Billy Joel has premiered an official video for his new song “Turn the Lights Back On” on his official YouTube channel. The clip, Joel’s first new music video in decades, uses A.I. technology to show the Piano Man playing the tune as he looked in various eras of his life.

Videos by American Songwriter

The video begins with the 74-year-old Joel sitting at a piano in an empty theater, as he plays the intro to the introspective ballad. The camera then moves away from Joel’s face to show a cigarette burning in an ashtray on top of the piano, then moves back to show him as he looked during the 1970s, still singing “Turn the Lights Back On.”

[Buy Billy Joel Concert Tickets]

As the clip progresses, the camera turns away from 1970s Joel to focus on lyric sheets on the piano, and when it shifts back to the rock legend, he now appears as his 1980s self. The camera eventually pans away again, giving viewers a look at the ornate theater, then returns to Joel at the piano, this time appearing as he did in the 1990s.

With the video nearing its end, the non-A.I.-altered Joel is shown again at the piano. As the older Joel looks directly into the camera while singing, he suddenly appears again as his 1970s self. The video then shows a montage of home movies, candid archival clips, and live performance footage from throughout Joel’s life and career.

[RELATED: Billy Joel Reveals Stars He’d Like to Form a Supergroup With; Hints at More MSG Shows After Residency Ends]

More Details About the “Turn the Lights Back On” Video

The “Turn the Lights Back On” video was directed by Warren Fu and Freddy Wexler, the latter of whom co-wrote and produced the song. The clip uses technology from Deep Voodoo, the A.I. entertainment company founded by South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

About the Song

As previously reported, “Turn the Lights Back On” was released on February 1, and is available as a digital download, as a vinyl single, and via streaming. This past week, the song became Joel’s first single to land on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1997. It bowed at No. 62 on the chart.

Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

Joel’s next concert will be a co-headlining date with Sting, scheduled for February 24 in Tampa, Florida. His 2024 itinerary includes four other joint concerts with Sting, as well as two with Stevie Nicks and one with Rod Stewart.

He also has five more concerts at Madison Square Garden as part of his long-running residency at the famous New York City arena. The residency will come to end with a July 25 performance.

In addition, the Piano Man has headlining shows taking place in Seattle, Denver, and Cardiff, U.K. Check out Joel’s full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.