Justin Moore Talks “This Is My Dirt” and Moving Out of Nashville

With 2024 marking his sixteenth year in music, Justin Moore used his time in the studio to release seven albums with his last releasing in 2023. But before the singer found his footing, he, like many country artists, moved to Nashville, Tennessee in hopes of breaking into the industry. While some singers find success living in Music City, the singer recently discussed what caused him to move back to Arkansas and how he believed his music career would be over if he stayed in Nashville.

Speaking with People, Moore shared his love for Nashville but admitted it was never his home. “It was never my intention when I moved to Nashville to live there forever. I always just looked at it like a necessary part of my journey while I was trying to achieve my dreams.”

While living in Nashville with his wife, Kate, Moore explained how she was the one to decide to return home although he wanted to for some time. “I came home one day from being on the road and my wife [Kate] goes, ‘Hey, you ready to move home? I had been asking her for years and I just had to wait until she was ready. A week later, we had already found a house and moved back home.”

Moore continued to share the impact Nashville had on him when it came to his creativity. The singer insisted his music career thrived after leaving. “I would not still be doing this for a living if I didn’t live here. I just wasn’t happy.” He continued, “I don’t think you can perform your best at your craft unless you’re happy. It was the right move for us, and it’s been wonderful.”

Justin Moore Wants The Land To Stay In The Family

Writing his new song “This Is My Dirt”, Moore honored the land he currently lives on that has been in the family for generations. With his grandfather passing away, he said, “He was raised here. He got the land from his mother who died when he was born. This land has been in the family since the mid 1800s. It’s the land I grew up on too. I ultimately inherited the land from him.”

Not only writing a song about the land, but Moore revealed that he demanded the land never leave the family even after he passes away. “Look, when my wife and I are long gone, my kids know that they are taken care of and there’ll be stuff they can sell, but my [eldest] daughter knows this [land] is never to be sold.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)