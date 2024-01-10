‘The Voice’s Lauren Duski Honors Mother After Apparent Suicide: “Please Do Not Lose Hope”

Back in 2017, Lauren Duski found herself standing on the stage of The Voice. Wanting nothing more than for a single coach to pick her, her mother, Janis Duski, wanted backstage with her father, hoping their daughter made it past the blind auditions. Eventually landing on Blake Shelton’s team, the singer dominated the show, ultimately coming in second on season 12. Although continuing to share her voice with the world, recently, she shared the heartbreaking news that her mother passed away.

Before sharing any news of her mother’s death, TMZ reported that according to the Tuscarora Township Police in Michigan, Janis passed away from apparent suicide. With the news circulating, Lauren decided to break her silence.

Posting numerous photos of her mother, Lauren shared the impact Janis had not only on her but the people around her. She wrote, “My mom was the greatest human I’ve ever known. There was no one who loved harder. She offered her entire being — heart and soul to everyone she encountered and always held up the mirror to remind you of how wonderful and special you were. She set the bar above the moon.”

Lauren Duski Hopes To Help Others Who Are Suffering

Wanting to honor her mother, Lauren took a moment to challenge her followers to reach out to each other and check-in. “I wasn’t planning on sharing this but these last few days I’ve been feeling the most violent pull in my heart to remind you to please talk to one another. If you’re struggling, do not be ashamed. Do not be ashamed. Do not be ashamed. Your mental health is nothing to be ashamed of and neither is talking about it.”

Lauren added that people only feel alone in their troubles due to not talking about it. She insisted that struggles were common among all people. “We are all trying to navigate this beautiful, messy life. I’ve learned that even the strongest humans have a breaking point. Be patient and gentle with yourself. Minute by minute. Please do not lose hope.”

Encouraging people to say “I love you” to those around them every chance they get, Lauren ended her post with a single line for the woman who not only raised her but loved her. “I love you, mom. Forever. May you rest in glorious peace.”

(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for USAA)