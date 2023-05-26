New Jersey Governor Celebrates Taylor Swift’s Visit with Honorary Sandwich 

New Jersey Swifties can now order a Taylor “Swift” Ham, a breakfast sandwich at their local bodega. The pop sensation is slated to perform three consecutive nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, starting Friday, May 26. To welcome Swift and the Eras Tour with open arms, Gov. Phil Murphy declared the tasty treat the state sandwich.

Videos by American Songwriter

Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13.



In honor of Taylor Swift bringing The Eras Tour to @MetLifeStadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ilOSvUVGl6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2023

“In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” explained Gov. Murphy, placing emphasis on the Swift–inspired references. “Usually, we let you call it what you want. But since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion.”

He continued, “So today we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese. Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor. We’ve been waiting for you, and it would’ve been a cruel summer without you.”

The breakfast sandwich is the latest tribute to Swift, as many other states have honored the hitmaker on the critically acclaimed tour. When she kicked off the trek in March at State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona, named their town “Swift City” for the weekend. Meanwhile, Arlington, Texas, and Tampa, Florida, made the “Anti-Hero” their temporary mayor.

The upcoming shows are expected to draw in large crowds each night. New Jersey law enforcement and the Stadium have issued a statement asking fans to stay home if they don’t have tickets. Due to safety concerns, they are prohibiting “Taylor-gating” throughout the weekend.

“Sorry Swifties – No Ticket, No Taylor-Gating! MetLife Stadium will host Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour on May 26, 27, and 28. Only patrons with concert tickets for the day of the event will be granted access to the parking lots,” read the alert. “Tickets will not be sold at the Stadium. The New Jersey State Police urges anyone who does not have a ticket for the event to avoid coming to the Stadium. Parking lots will be at maximum capacity, and unauthorized crowds will create traffic and safety concerns.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Swift’s Philadelphia show at Lincoln Financial Stadium, where more than 20,000 Swifties gathered in nearby parking lots to listen to the concert.

Ticket-holders will receive an ultimate surprise inside, as Swift’s deluxe edition of Midnights will be available for purchase on CD. The hardcopy of the tenth studio album will include a never-before-heard song from the vault called “You’re Losing Me.” Midnights: Til Dawn will also feature the seven “3 am Tracks,” “Hits Different,” and two collaborations with Lana Del Ray and rapper Ice Spice on “Karma.”

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images