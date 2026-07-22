Kacey Musgraves Brings the Heat in Steamy “Mexico Honey” Music Video

Kacey Musgraves is baring it all. The country singer just released the music video for “Mexico Honey,” a fan-favorite track from her latest LP, Middle of Nowhere.

In the steamy video, Musgraves has a love-fueled adventure with a mysterious man. Throughout the video, she and he ride in a car together, have blush-inducing moments in a hotel room, and get flirty in a club.

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The video also features Musgraves standing completely nude with her back to the camera as she sings about her latest love.

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Back in May, Musgraves spoke to MuchMusic about the inspiration for the track.

“There is actually quite a really interesting story there. It’s pretty cosmic. It’s pretty beautiful,” Musgraves said. “Ultimately, a beautiful song came out of it, and the dry spell was ended. If it can happen for me, it can happen for anyone.”

What to Know About Kacey Musgraves’ Middle of Nowhere

As the song suggests, Mexico served as a major inspiration for Musgraves on her latest album.

“I am so inspired by the Mexican community, the resilience, their hard work and their passion,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It’s so woven into our Texas culture. I mean, you couldn’t separate that if you tried… I just think that there’s this interwoven spirit there.”

When it comes to her album, Musgraves said she “was really inspired on this record to explore where country music meets some of those regional Mexican sounds in my own way.”

“It’s infusing some of those instruments,” she said. “Really, when you look at like traditional mariachi music and traditional Mexican music, you see such a kinship with traditional country and Western music.”

“The subject matter, the the instrumentation, it comes from the same heart in a lot of ways, just different regions,” Musgraves added. “I love exploring where country music borders a lot of these other styles.”

Now that Middle of Nowhere is out in the world, Musgraves is gearing up to head out on tour.

The trek will begin in Chicago and take Musgraves across North America, with stops in New York, Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles. She’ll wrap up the shows in October with back-to-back Seattle concerts.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images