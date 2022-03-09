Kanye West Pens Poem About His Own Death

To follow up his recent poem “Divorce,” Kanye West has written a more stark piece about his own demise.

In the poem titled “Dead,” West talks about the realization that he has died and alludes to his recent divorce from Kim Kardashian, their family, and their home, writing No one wanted to tell me I was dead / And only people that would talk to me were in my head / No one wanted to tell me I was dead / Only people who loved me visit in their dreams instead… My kids would dance for me in a home I once led.

By the end of the poem, Ye realizes his fate in I found out one day at the newsstand in purgatory there was a front page article of my murderers story,” he writes. “I was so surprised at what it said / This info is for the living / And surprise… You’re dead.

“Dead” poem by Kanye West (Photo: Kanye West / Instagram)

“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet,” said West in a caption to the poem on Instagram, “but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything—men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry.”

The rapper was recently questioned for his video for “Eazy,” which depicts a claymation version of actor and comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with West’s ex-wife Kardashian, being kidnapped and buried alive. In the song, West, who survived a car crash in 2002, sings God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.

In defense of his video depicting the cartoonish, yet violent act against the Saturday Night Live star, West said “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion about my art is false and mal intended.”

West, who is currently working on his upcoming album Donda 2, a follow-up to his 2021 release Donda, refused to explain the meaning of the poem, saying the “explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.”

He added, “Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth/ Someone’s truth can be another person’s lie. We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same.”

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images