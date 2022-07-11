Kanye West Returns to the Stage For The First Time in Five Months with “Eazy”

After nearly a five-month sabbatical from the stage, Kanye West returned to deliver his song from the Donda 2 album, “Eazy.” West gave the surprise performance during The Game’s concert on Friday night (July 8). The pair are frequent collaborators and teamed up once again for “Eazy” earlier this year.

West jumped on stage sporting his new ski-masked look, taking the mic over for his verse in the song. Before the rapper began to deliver his lines in person, a pre-recorded track played in his place. The Game later told the audience West’s performance was impromptu.

“He told me how he was coming, he told me he was gonna be three minutes late—he said he might show up in the middle of the verse cause he got shit to do,” the Game said. “I love you for always being there for me, man. You my motherfuckin’ brother—he know it, I tell him in front of y’all.”

West’s appearance was his first time being back onstage since his Donda 2 playback show in Miami in February. The rapper was slated to headline Coachella this year before dropping out amid his public divorce from Kim Kardashian.

West has been slowly returning to the spotlight, as he recently honored Diddy at the BET Awards and then contributed a verse to Cardi B’s new single, “Hot Shit.”

Watch the performance below.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)