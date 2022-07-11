Watch: Billy Joel Performs “Pour Some Sugar on Me” with Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott

Billy Joel’s ongoing North American tour hit Detriot’s Comerica Park on July 9—a day before the Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett mega tour was due to hit the same venue. In anticipation of the following night’s show, Joel gave the audience a little preview of the ’80s hard rock they were in for.

It happened to be an off night for the co-headlining groups, so Joel brought out Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott for a rendition of their 1987 classic “Pour Some Sugar on Me” midway through the set. It was a no-fuss performance, with Elliott greeting the crowd with a simple, “Evenin’!” before easing into the song. Watch a fan-shot performance below.

Though the duet might seem an unlikely choice for the Piano Man, this was the third time Joel and Elliott have performed the track together—the first was during a show in 2018 at Boston’s Fenway Park and the second was during a 2019 Madison Square Garden gig.

Joel is currently undergoing a U.S. tour that will wrap up with a residency at MSG from August 24 until November 23. Def Leppard’s stadium tour will run through September 9, where they will end the hard rock spectacle alongside their co-headliners in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)