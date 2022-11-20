Kanye West Says Mother was “Sacrificed”

Kanye West continues to say things that cause people to scratch their heads.

In a recent video shot by paparazzi, West talked about Hollywood sacrificing people, which, he says, includes his mother, Donda West.

“My mama ain’t here. My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son,” West said in the video below from the backseat of a truck. “Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize.”

West, who has been dropped by companies like Balenciaga and Adidas for antisemitic rants, noted he’s still quite wealthy.

“They want to monetize and traumatize. And God love me, they hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million,” he said.

Then the award-winning musician began to namedrop several Black celebrities, who, he says, are controlled.

“Jesus is king. God loves me… They can’t control me. They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyonce. But they can’t control me.”

West also spoke about Minister Louis Farrakhan, even though he defended West and NBA star Kyrie Irving’s recent comments in a 53-minute video.

“You see, it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up,” West continued. “And just to Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight. I don’t take no disrespect from nobody. So, let’s get on the phone. Let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t takin’ no slights from nobody.”

Many have said West is not well and should seek help. Yet, the artist seems to be completely fine with continuing his life as is, which many consider a descent into mental unhealth.

Check out the video below.

Kanye West had this to say:



“They can’t control me… they can control Shaq & Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Beyoncé & Jay-Z…. ain’t no name I won’t say… ITS UP!” pic.twitter.com/QlmRSOT1Nk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 11, 2022

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images