Willie Nelson to Release New Original Solo LP on 89th Birthday, Shares New Chris Stapleton-Written Single “I’ll Love Till The Day I Die”

Famed country star Willie Nelson will turn 89 years old on April 29 this year.

Not coincidentally, Nelson will release his next LP on that same day.

That new album, titled A Beautiful Time will feature new original work, as well as a few cover songs. It will also come on the heels of Nelson’s latest album, the 2021 release, The Willie Nelson Family.

Last year, the 88-year-old Nelson also released the record, That’s Life, which was a tribute to the legendary singer Frank Sinatra. That record is currently nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

A Beautiful Time will reportedly feature five new songs written by Nelson, himself, along with other new original tunes written by co-writers. The album will also feature the covers “With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles and Leonard Cohen’s hit, “Tower of Song.”

Check out the new single, “I’ll Love Till The Day I Die,” below. It was written by Chris Stapleton and Rodney Crowell. And sounds so quintessentially-Willie Nelson.

Nelson announced the news and shared a new single on Thursday (February 10), writing on Twitter to his hundreds of thousands of followers, “Just in time for Valentine’s Day! Listen to Willie’s new song “I’ll Love Till The Day I Die” written by @rodneycrowellofficial and @chrisstapeltonofficial and pre-order the new album A Beautiful Time!”

Check out the forthcoming album’s full tracklisting below.

A Beautiful Time Track List:

1. I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die (Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton)

2. My Heart Was A Dancer (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

3. Energy Follows Thought (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

4. Dreamin’ Again (Jack Wesley Routh and Douglas Graham)

5. I Don’t Go To Funerals (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

6. A Beautiful Time (Shawn Camp)

7. We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy) (Shawn Camp and Charles R. Humphrey III)

8. Dusty Bottles (Jim “Moose” Brown, Scotty Emerick and Don Sampson)

9. Me And My Partner (Ken Lambert)

10. Tower Of Song (Leonard Cohen)

11. Live Every Day (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

12. Don’t Touch Me There (Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon)

13. With A Little Help From My Friends (John Lennon and Paul McCartney)

14. Leave You With A Smile (Buddy Cannon, Bobby Terry and Matt Rossi)