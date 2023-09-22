Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Visual Album Leaks, Contains Early Versions of Songs

As we just surpassed the two-year anniversary of the release of Kanye West‘s tenth solo album Donda (August 29), it seems that a fan of his has dug up an unreleased visual of his and leaked it to the world. On Thursday (September 21), a user named spiral uploaded a 34-minute long video titled DONDA: With Child – Visual Album to Vimeo.

In the visual album, West includes footage from a vast ranch, which is presumably on his remote Wyoming property. Showing clips of sheep, him walking through grassy fields, and more, the video is conceptualized much like his videos from the era he released JESUS IS KING (2019) and Donda, (2021) with simplistic themes and calm color palettes.

What’s most notable about DONDA: With Child, though, is the songs played during it. The soundtrack for the visual album includes early versions of Donda songs like “Off The Grid,” “24,” “Hurricane,” “Keep My Spirit Alive,” and “God Breathed.” However, many of these include different verses from West that appeared on the final album rendition, as well as a new verse from Pusha T on “Off The Grid.”

Additionally, two of the songs featured are “God’s Country” and “Telekinesis.” Both were eventually used on Travis Scott’s recent July LP UTOPIA, the former sees a vocal contribution from West that was ultimately removed on UTOPIA, while the latter is basically a completely different song, including a portion from West instead of the appearances from Scott, Future, and SZA that landed on UTOPIA.

Lastly, there are about four more songs used in DONDA: With Child that never saw the light of day. One of these is actually a reference track for an unreleased West song titled “12,000 Acres,” including vocals from Christian R&B singer Victory.

This is now the second time this year leaks have been an issue for West. Two weeks ago, he filed a lawsuit against an Instagram and Twitter user named DaUnreleasedGod, who has allegedly leaked 32 songs from West’s vaulted catalog since March. Though it’s currently unclear, West could certainly employ this same tactic against spiral, who just revealed a fascinating behind-the-scenes tidbit from West’s Donda era.

Check out DONDA: With Child below.

DONDA: WITH CHILD (VISUAL ALBUM)



FILM WAS INTENDED TO RELEASE ALONGSIDE THE 2020 VERSION OF DONDA.



DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT. pic.twitter.com/K3G8ZtKBV9 — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) September 21, 2023

