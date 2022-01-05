Ye (Formerly Kanye West) Working on First Sequel Album, ‘Donda 2’

In a surprising development (though perhaps nothing should be surprising when it comes to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West), the Chicago-born rapper and producer is currently at work on his next LP, Donda 2, which would represent the famed (though at times loopy) musician’s first-ever record sequel.

According to Variety, Ye has already begun work on the follow-up to his certified gold album, Donda. West first released Donda about four months ago, amid significant controversy and after several (odd) failed attempts.

The news was confirmed by Chief Operating Officer of Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music, Steven Victor, who told Complex, “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, ‘Donda 2.'”

West founded G.O.O.D. Music in 2004. Victor is also the senior vice president of A&R at Universal Music Group.

The original Donda, which included 27 songs and clocked in at nearly two hours, featured guest appearances from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott, among many others. It was released August 29 and was then the latest since Ye’s 2019 gospel LP, Jesus Is King. (In 2018, he released his studio album, Ye.)

Donda had originally been set to release in July, but Ye pushed the date back several times, which is his m.o. at times. Not long after the new album’s release, West claimed that his label dropped the record without his approval, saying on Instagram, “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album.”

Later, the 44-year-old Ye released the Deluxe Edition of his most recent LP, which the artist named after his late mother. That new deluxe album features some added big names, including Andre 3000, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, and more.

What Donda 2 may have in store for fans is yet to be known.

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair