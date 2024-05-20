‘American Idol’ Fans Warn That Katy Perry “Will Be Irreplaceable” Amid Bon Jovi, Jelly Roll Buzz

On Sunday night, fans of American Idol watched as Will Moseley, Jack Blocker, and Abi Carter took the stage in hopes of hearing their name called. Throughout the three-hour finale, the show featured performances from Seal, New Kids on the Block, Fantasia Barrino, and even Jon Bon Jovi. While the night was full of memorable moments, in the end – Carter walked away as the winner of American Idol. Although excited for Carter, many shared their love for Perry as the night marked her last time on the show. And with the producers still looking for her replacement, some fans explained how she could never be replaced.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Perry announcing her departure from American Idol months ago, the singer appeared to soak in every moment of the season finale. And it wasn’t just her and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan struggled with the idea of continuing without her. Voicing their thoughts on a new season without Perry, one fan wrote on Twitter, “@katyperry will be irreplaceable on @AmericanIdol. No one has been more consistent with her #love, helpful #advice and joyous #presence. You will be so missed. #star #judge #AmericanIdol”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Finale: Season 22 Winner Crowned, Biggest Snubs, and Fan Reactions]

Katy Perry Celebrates Her Time On ‘American Idol’ With Style

Spending the last seven years on American Idol, the night welcomed the top 12 to the stage to perform several hit songs from Perry. They included, “Teenage Dream”, “Dark Horse”, and “California Gurls.” And always willing to give back, Perry shared a video on her Instagram that showed her tossing a slice of pizza into the crowd.

Posting several pictures of what is her most ambitious outfit yet, Perry simply wrote “There it is… 7 years.”

With the post gaining over 114,000 likes, fans filled the comment section with love and praise for her dedication to helping contestants chase their dreams. “7 years of you on Idol! Thanks Katy! You inspired every single one of them. And you, Lionel & Luke have the best judging panel in Idol history. Lots of positivity.” Another person added, “7 stands for new beginnings. We love you, Jesus loves you, your heart is so big and it was felt through the TV just know your first love God is always there. Job well done on American Idol.”

While celebrating her last show, American Idol now looks ahead as rumors swirl as to who will be the newest judge. Although just rumors, some speculate that stars like Jon Bon Jovi or Jelly Roll could take over for the singer. But with the producers keeping even Bryan and Richie in the dark, only time will tell who becomes the next judge of American Idol.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)