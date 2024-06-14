GRAMMY Awards Announce New Rules and Eligibility Changes for 2025

The 67th annual GRAMMY Awards will occur in 2025, and the Recording Academy has recently announced new rules and changes to eligibility. This includes new eligibility criteria, category name changes, and new guidelines. Here are all the changes to the GRAMMYs next year.

First, the submission guidelines and criteria have been updated. Per a report from Digital Music News, all Featured Artists with under 50% playtime will be awarded a Winners’ Certificate. This goes for all genre album categories, minus Musical Theater, the General Field, or Craft.

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical has been amended to allow more representation and diversity of songwriters. The minimum number of songs a writer must be credited on as either songwriter or co-writer has been reduced from five to four. Additionally, the number of songs a songwriter may enter into the category has been increased from four to five.

For Best Traditional R&B Performance, the category has been updated to further differentiate traditional R&B and soul from contemporary offerings in the genre, pulling from its classical roots. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album will allow more entries from musical theater. Additionally, albums in this category must be 75% newly recorded and unreleased material. Further, Best Children’s Music Album must include lyrics and English language translations. The age range has been increased from infant to 12 years old.

There have been additional award category adjustments as well, such as Best Remixed Recording moving from the Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement Field to the Pop & Dance/Electronic Field. Seemingly arbitrarily, Best Pop Dance Recording has been renamed to Best Dance Pop Recording.

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album was also renamed, now called Best Dance/Electronic Album. The category was also amended to require that albums must be 50% dance or electronica to qualify. The genre of conjunto music will now be recognized under the Best Regional Roots Music Album.

Lastly, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media was updated to require that 50% of a video game soundtrack must come from new programming, episodes, seasons, or downloadable content that was released during the eligible GRAMMY year.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)