“Man of the People”: Watch Wyatt Flores Bring the Show to the Parking Lot After Festival Set Gets Canceled

Wyatt Flores has been gaining ground ever since his song “Please Don’t Go” took off on social media early last year. Just last week, the 22-year-old Oklahoman headlined the opening night of the Laurel Cove Music Festival in Pineville, Kentucky. Just days later, he was in Nashville, Tennessee, closing out the 2024 CMA Fest. On Thursday (June 13), Flores was scheduled to play a set at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival in Bloomington, Illinois. Unfortunately, severe weather shut down the show, postponing performances from Cody Johnson, Eric Church, and others. But Flores wasn’t going to let a little rain stop him. Determined not to let down his fans, the Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist of the Year made the parking lot his stage.

Wyatt Flores Brings the Show to Fans

A video posted to Wyatt Flores’ Instagram account Thursday (June 13) shows the musician and his band taking a golf cart trip to the festival parking lot. “Weather canceled the show, so we took the show to the fans,” the country singer-songwriter wrote in the text overlay.

In the video, fans crowd around for an up-close-and-personal performance of “Running Out of Time,” off Flores’ latest EP Half Life. The crowd sings along, seemingly oblivious to the dark clouds threatening from the horizon. Are you gonna wake up before you close your eyes? / Say you’re gonna hold the ones you love so tight / We’re gonna die, gonna die / So, do what makes you feel alive / We’re running out of time.

It was a fitting message for the show that went on. “Awesome. F the storm and keep singing,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another fan added, “Made the whole day worth it.” Another user summed up Flores’ love for his fans, perfectly. “Man of the people,” they wrote.

This Wasn’t Flores’ First Parking Lot Gig

Wyatt Flores has already proven he isn’t above playing on concrete. The “Losing Sleep” singer kicked off 2024 with a surprise pop-up show at Nashville’s The Basement. And he clearly underestimated his appeal, as the venue hit capacity almost immediately. This left dozens of fans waiting in the parking lot, hoping for a shot at seeing Flores.

So the rising star did what he does best. He brought the show to the people.

