Kacey Musgraves Forgets Her Shoes and Goes Barefoot for One-of-a-Kind ‘SNL’ Performance

Last night, Saturday Night Live welcomed Sydney Sweeney to the famed Studio 8H as the host. The actress seemed at home throughout the episode, which featured the star stepping outside her comfort zone and confronting some of her controversies. While marking her debut on SNL, the musical guest for the evening was country singer Kacey Musgraves. Having appeared on the show twice before, the singer decided to entertain the audience with a few songs from her upcoming album Deeper Well. And wanting to feel comfortable, Musgraves decided to forget about shoes.

Knowing that millions of people tune in every Saturday to watch SNL, many performers focus on what they will be wearing. While embracing the color blue, Musgraves didn’t seem to mind not wearing shoes as she performed the song “Deeper Well.” Introduced by Sweeney, the country singer gave a flawless performance of her title track.

Looking at the comments, fans loved the performance with one person praising SNL. They wrote, “Over the past decade or so, there’s been a new group of country artists that don’t seem to care about superstardom and making generic radio hits, they just have songwriting skills and have amazing voices and SNL always seems to catch them.” Another person added, “Always great when the musical guests are actual musicians. Will definitely be checking out Kacey’s new releases and back-catalogue after these performances!”

Not The First Time Kacey Musgraves Ditched Her Shoes

While Musgraves decided to ditch footwear, it wasn’t the first time the singer performed without shoes. Performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she held a tribute to Loretta Lynn, singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” And yet again, she went barefoot.

With Deeper Well hitting shelves on March 15, Musgraves detailed how it is some of her most grounded work. She told People, “It’s definitely my most grounded time period yet. I’m 35 now, and I know myself better than in previous years, previous albums, and I just feel like I’m right where I need to be. I definitely think that the music and hopefully the scent will reflect that.”

Also performing “Too Good to be True”, which will be featured on her new album, Musgraves flourished throughout her third appearance on SNL.

