Katy Perry Whips Her Hair to Reagan Mills’ Shinning ‘American Idol’ Rendition of Clark Sisters’ “Is My Living in Vain”

With Sunday already here, that means a new episode of American Idol. Throughout season 22 of the hit show, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan already met some interesting and even talented singers. While each aspiring artist hoped to win over the judges with their voice, it appeared that one contestant, Reagan Mills, already had the stars in his pocket just by simply speaking.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the newest episode of American Idol doesn’t air till tonight, Entertainment Tonight shared a sneak peek at what fans should expect. With the judges narrowing down their search for the next American Idol, they met Mills, whom Bryan compared to the legendary Leslie Jordan. When asked to say “Well, s**t!” like Jordan, Mills admitted that his mother was standing right outside and might “spank” him given the religious house he grew up in. And keeping with that religious theme, the singer decided to perform The Clark Sisters’ “Is My Living in Vain.” When asked about his bedazzled outfit, the singer admitted, “I just figured if I was gonna be a star, I might as well come on American Idol and shine!”

Released in 1980, the single was written by Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark and performed by the Clark Sisters. Besides a gospel song, the group decided to record it inside the Bailey Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Detroit, Michigan. It marked the first big hit from The Clark Sisters and catapulted them into the spotlight.

‘American Idol’ Judges Can’t Stay Seated Thanks To Reagan Mills

Hoping the song would bring him the same good luck, Mills performed the hit while playing the piano. His cover of the song resonated in the room as all three American Idol judges couldn’t help but get out of their seats. Perry joined Mills beside the piano, completely engrossed by his voice and range.

[RELATED: Quintavious Johnson Takes ‘American Idol’ Judges to Church With Soulful Cover of “Alabaster Box”]

Looking at what fans had to say, they also praised Mills, writing, “I met this great man at a church in Corsicana, TX. Can’t wait to see God use his voice to open the hearts of all those who see this.” Another fan pushed for the judges to put him through, adding, “I hope you get a golden ticket.”

With the competition heating up, be sure to watch the newest episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC to see if Mills does, in fact, get that golden ticket.

(Image via YouTube / ET / ABC Stream)