Watch Alto Moon Bring the Party to ‘American Idol’ With a Song That “Will Be Stuck In Your Head Forever”

On Sunday, February 18, American Idol returned with the premiere of season 22. With a new season of the show already underway, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan have already met some pretty amazing singers. Each season seems to bring its new set of challenges, but this season is different as it marks the end of Perry’s time on the show. And wanting to make it memorable, singers like Alto Moon reminded the judges why they enjoyed working on the show as he gave a high-energy performance that people couldn’t help but dance to.

Videos by American Songwriter

While most contestants who find themselves standing in front of the judges pick an established song to perform, Moon decided to do the complete opposite when he showcased his song “Lemonz.” Over the years, fans watched as contestant after contestant brought their own material to the show. It even became somewhat of a curse to try and showcase new music in front of the judges. But knowing his talents and personality are in a different class, Moon dazzled during the audition, shocking the judges.

Alto Moon Shares His Love For ‘American Idol’

Easily gaining nearly 200,000 views, the video of Moon performing caught the eyes of many American Idol fans. Filling the comment section, they wrote, “This song feels like one of those that are still brewing under the radar, waiting for its time to blow up. Whatever it is, hope you find greater success.” Another person added, “I just came from Apple Music’s weekly recommendations and wanted the video, and well, I loved it!!!! Alto Moon, you’re the best, I already love you and I put you in my favorite artists.” One fan seemed confused as to why the song didn’t have more of a following. “How does this not have more hype?”

Holding nothing back from his audition, Moon found himself on his way to Hollywood when his performance granted him the coveted Golden Ticket. Speaking about his love for the show, he admitted, “I was in kindergarten, first grade when I was first watching. Learning how to use the home phone and I had to vote for Ruben Studdard.”

Sharing his love for American Idol since a young age, it appears the fan is now a top contender on the show. Don’t miss American Idol, airing Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.



(credit American Idol on YouTube)