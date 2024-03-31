Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, Easter Sunday?

For the past few weeks, the American Idol judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, toured the country, looking for that perfect singer to become the next American Idol. With each passing week, fans watched as the judges met some interesting artists and even decided to take a chance on a few of them. But with the weekend here, is there a new episode of American Idol on tonight? Here are all the details about tonight’s episode and what to expect.

Although it is a holiday weekend, fans don’t have to worry as American Idol kicks off its Hollywood Week tonight. Having sifted through countless aspiring artists, the judges had the difficult decision when it came to which performers to push forward. For Bryan, he told ET’s Denny Directo about the pressure that comes with each new season. “We’re reluctant to keep saying it gets better and better every year because it sounds like [a cliché] and we’re just trying to falsely pump up the show. But I mean, we’re not. There’s a lot of great talent to choose from.”

Luke Bryan Shares The Pressure That Comes With Judging ‘American Idol’

Even Perry admitted to how hard they were when judging the singers. “We were hard out there on the road. Our show producers said that we were harder than we’ve ever been… and that means that the show is better than it’s ever been.” She added, “It’s the natural standard that we have. There’s only a few months between when we wrap the show and start again… So we really have a fresh memory in our heads of what the Top 10 looks like.”

Bryan revealed that due to only a few spots left towards the end of the auditions, they often turned singers away they wanted to take a chance on. “It gets tricky, because at that point, some kids that we would do a dice roll on early, [we won’t towards the end]. We don’t want to send them out here, put them through all this, knowing that they’re really [on the edge].”

With the competition heating up and Hollywood Week starting, be sure to tune in to Amerian Idol tonight, airing at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

