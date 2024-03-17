Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight? When Does Show Return From Break?

Just a few weeks ago, American Idol returned for the 22nd season. While there is a long road ahead before fans get a glimpse as to which singers stand a chance to make it to the finale, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry have already met some interesting performers and talented singers. With some contestants already shocking the judges and receiving a golden ticket, here are all the details about tonight’s episode.

For starters, there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight. While in the past, the show has taken some time off, fans can rest easy as tonight, the judges continue their search for the next American Idol. Before the new season even started, Richie discussed what it was like to work with both Perry and Bryan. At the time, he explained how they had created an amazing relationship with each other. Speaking with USA TODAY, he said, “We can actually say things to each other and not take it personal.” Recalling the first season they worked together, Richie added, “The first season, we were all kind of tiptoeing around, (making) sure ‘I don’t want to offend you. You don’t want to offend me.’”

Judges Discuss Pressure Of Being On ‘American Idol’

Although the judges enjoy their time with each other and have more than enough fun on set, Bryan detailed the stress that comes with holding a performer’s dream in his hand. “We’re dealing with kids’ lives and dreams, and we want to respect that. We’ve all been told ‘no’ multiple times in our career. It’s part of the process. (But) don’t let that dictate how you want to go be an artist; let it motivate you to be better.”

Even Richie admitted how he would second-guess himself when it came to certain contestants. “We’ll even leave the show for the evening and play it back in our heads (and wonder), ‘Was that the right decision? Did I throw the baby out with the bath water?’ It lingers for a while.”

With the competition heating up, the stress will only continue to escalate. Be sure to tune in to a NEW episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)