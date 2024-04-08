Morgan Wallen Defends Taylor Swift After Fans Boo Her at Indianapolis Show

Taylor Swift isn’t the only hitmaker with crossover appeal and a fiercely devoted fanbase. Country star Morgan Wallen recently broke attendance records during his One Night at a Time tour stop in Indianapolis. The “Last Night” singer knows he has some stiff competition, as Swift’s “Eras” tour is headed to the same venue in November. Wallen’s fans weren’t too pleased at the thought of the “Anti-Hero” singer eclipsing him, however.

Videos by American Songwriter

Morgan Wallen Admonishes Fans for Booing Taylor Swift

Wallen, 30, played back-to-back shows April 4-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While onstage, the East Tennessee native thanked the crowd for making his show “the single most attended concert in the history of this building.”

“I’m gonna say that ’til Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” Wallen joked. That’s when the crowd’s cheers turned to boos.

Wallen quickly shut down the audience’s jeering. “We ain’t gotta boo. We ain’t gotta boo,” he admonished.

“I appreciate that,” the singer added. “I know you all got my back though.”

Swifties Clash With Wallen Fan Club Online

A TikTok user posted a video of the exchange Sunday (April 7.) Social media instantly lit up — as it usually does anytime these two fervent fanbases are involved.

“I don’t understand why swifties are mad… He was loudly proclaiming his inferiority to her,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another user chimed in, “He’s not wrong though. We love a guy who knows where he stands.”

It's commendable that Morgan Wallen took a stand to defend Taylor Swift and discourage his fans from booing. Showing respect and support for fellow artists, even in a lighthearted context, is important for fostering a positive and inclusive environment within the music industry.… — Ch Usman Warraich (@chusman0092) April 8, 2024

Some fans praised Wallen’s “respectful and supportive response.” For others, though, it fell short. “saying he defended her is a stretch tbh… like literally after he told them they don’t have to boo he says but thanks though?” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

1. Lets not pretend we didn't hear the tone and the half ass/smiling "no need to boo" 2. Why mention her at all in a room full of people who are obviously not her target audience — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) April 8, 2024

The footage made the rounds on social media at the same time news broke of Wallen’s Sunday (April 7) arrest. The country star was booked on several felony charges after he allegedly threw a chair down six stories at Eric Church’s downtown Nashville bar. Apparently, the chair nearly struck two police officers who were monitoring the street below.

[RELATED: John Rich Shares Words of Reflection for Morgan Wallen Following His Nashville Arrest]

Some Swifties invoked the singer’s 2022 song “Karma” in response to Wallen’s arrest. The “Wasted on You” singer wasn’t short on support, though. “morgan wallen got arrested again & i still will be blaring his new album all summer,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images