Keb’ Mo’ Announces New Album; Releases ‘Good Strong Woman’ featuring Darius Rucker

Legendary blues singer and songwriter Keb’ Mo’ (aka Kevin Moore) announced the forthcoming release of his newest LP, Good To Be. The performer also released his latest single, “Good Strong Woman,” which features Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker.

Mo’s new album, which will be available on January 21, 2022, can be pre-ordered here. It will feature Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth, and Old Crow Medicine Show, among others. Check out the new single below.

“I co-wrote this with two of Nashville’s best country writers, Jason Nix and Jason Gantt,” said Mo’ in a statement. “It’s a song that I didn’t think I’d be recording, but it was just too much fun, and I had to give it a shot. When Darius got involved, it went from fun to stun.”

Over the past year, or so, Mo’ has been dividing his time between Nashville and Compton, California, where he recently purchased and rebuilt his mother’s house. As such he found himself thinking about ideas of home, he said.

“​​You can’t bring an attitude to Compton,’ Mo’ shares. “You can’t pose. You can’t be anything but real when you’re walking down the same streets you used to ride your bike on as a kid. In a lot of ways, coming back there felt like it completed me.”

Earlier this year, the artist released the singles, “Sunny and Warm” and “The Medicine Man,” which you can watch here below.

Good To Be Track list:

01) Good To Be (Home Again)

02) So Easy

03) Sunny and Warm

04) Good Strong Woman (feat. Darius Rucker)

05) The Medicine Man (feat. Old Crow Medicine Show)

06) Marvelous to Me

07) Lean on Me

08) Like Love

09) Dressed Up in Blue

10) ‘62 Chevy

11) Louder

12) So Good to Me

13) Quiet Moments (feat. Kristin Chenoweth)

Upcoming Keb’ Mo’ Tour Dates:

10/14/21: Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

10/28/21: Decatur, AL – Princess Theatre Center

11/6/21: Legendary Blues Cruise

11/14/21: Atlanta, GA – City Winery (2 Shows)

11/15/21: Atlanta, GA – City Winery (2 Shows)

11/16/21: Charleston, SC – Gaillard Center

12/09/21: Nashville, TN – Country Music Hall of Fame (Keb’ Mo’ Solo)

12/11/21: Nashville, TN – Country Music Hall of Fame

01/20/22: Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

01/21/22: Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

01/22/22: Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage (2 Shows)

01/23/22: Easton, MD – Avalon Theatre

01/25/22: Hartford, CT – Infinity Hall

01/28/22: Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

01/30/22: New York, NY – City Winery

01/31/22: New York, NY – City Winery

02/02/22: Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

02/03/22: East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

02/04/22: Brownfield, ME – Stone Mountain Arts Center

02/05/22: Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House

02/11/22: Orlando, FL – Phillips Center (Keb’ Mo’ Solo)

03/01/22: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

03/03/22: Stuart, FL – Start Theatre (6:00 pm)

03/03/22: Stuart, FL – The Lyric Theatre (8:30 pm)

03/04/22: Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

03/05/22: Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House

4/13/22: Grass Valley, CA – Center For The Arts Grass Valley

4/15/22: Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

4/26/22: Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

4/27/22: Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

7/14/22: Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center