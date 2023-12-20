Keith Urban Brings His 2016 Hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color” to ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Finale

The season 24 finale of The Voice is here and the season is going out with a bang. Keith Urban is just one of many A-list performers to take the stage tonight. He’s not introducing new music to the audience, though. Instead, the New Zealand-born artist reached into his catalog and delivered a stellar performance of “Blue Ain’t Your Color” from his 2016 album Ripcord.

Urban originally released “Blue Ain’t Your Color” as the fourth single from Ripcord in August 2016. Steven Lee Olsen, Hillary Lindsey, and Clint Laerberg co-penned the ode to a woman who is having bad luck in her love life. The song was a massive hit. It peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and stayed there for 12 weeks. It also topped the Country Airplay chart.

The song also received Grammy nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. However, it didn’t win either. On the other hand, it brought Urban Single of the Year at the CMA Awards. It also won Favorite Country Song at the American Music Awards.

Fans React to Keith Urban Performing on The Voice

Urban has fans around the globe and many of them were watching The Voice tonight. Some of them took to social media to praise him and his performance.

One fan summed it up, tweeting, “KEITH BROUGHT IT!!!!” Another fan chimed in to praise Urban’s impressive guitar chops. “The best! The song is beautiful and Keith Makes a guitar just sing! He’s a master guitarist,” they wrote.

Another fan fell in love with the 2016 hit and tagged Urban in their tweet to tell him so. “Love your ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color!’ Please release more like this! AWESOME! Been to six states to your concerts! Keep the great music coming,” they tweeted.

Another fan shared a few photos of Urban’s performance.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images