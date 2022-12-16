Keith Urban Donates $250K to Nashville-Based Causes

Keith Urban is giving back to charities close to his heart this holiday season.

The country superstar donated a total of $250,000 to four Nashville-based organizations in December. Urban gifted $50,000 contributions to both The Nashville Food Project, which provides garden-grown food to community groups and nonprofits that assist people living in poverty, and Thistle Farms, which provides aid and healing resources to women recovering from addiction, sex trafficking, poverty and more. Continuing in the spirit of giving, Urban also donated $100,000 to Music Health Alliance to support their mission of providing people in the music industry with access to healthcare and mental health services. Urban and his family also made a donation of $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Program at Vanderbilt- Ingram Cancer Center.

“I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people’s lives more manageable,” Urban says in a press statement. “Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together.”

“Keith Urban’s contribution and passion for Music Health Alliance helps our organization, and the people who work tirelessly on our behalf, to provide funds for life-saving healthcare advocacy and resources that serve vulnerable music makers facing healthcare challenges,” says Music Health Alliance CEO Tatum Allsep. “He’s always supported our community and for that we are so appreciative.”

“We are overcome with gratitude at this gift from Mr. Urban, which will help Thistle Farms light the way for even more women survivors of commercial sex trafficking and exploitation,” said Tasha Kennard, CEO of Thistle Farms. “25 years ago, we pioneered a unique 2-year residential program in Nashville which incorporates free, trauma-informed care and a supportive community while providing meaningful employment. This gift paves the way for the next woman on the streets who is searching for a way home to find the love and safety she deserves.”

Urban’s donation to The Nashville Food Project will provide 15,000 meals and enable 100 families to grow their own food.

“This gift from Keith Urban will help so many of our neighbors get the food they want and need,” The Nashville Food Project CEO C.J. Sentell said. “We are grateful to Keith Urban and others like him who make this work possible every day!”

Urban is currently in his native country on the Australian leg of The Speed of Now World Tour until Saturday (Dec. 17). His Las Vegas residency will resume at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood in March 2023.

