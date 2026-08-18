Keke Palmer Offers Some Important Advice to ‘The Voice’ Celebrity Artists

With 2027 right around the corner, The Voice was ready for a change. Having followed somewhat of the same format over previous seasons, producers introduced The Voice: Celebrity. Instead of aspiring artists battling for a chance at stardom, established actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, and influencers would showcase their talents for a new panel of coaches. That wasn’t all. Keeping the changes coming, Keke Palmer would be taking over as host. And she already offered some advice for the contestants.

When the new group of contestants takes the stage, they will stand in front of Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. With each coach hoping to win the spin-off season, the producers promised a competition unlike any other.

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Speaking with E! News, Palmer shared her excitement about the new season and working with the coaches. Taking over for Carson Daly, she was both an actress and a singer. She also won two Primetime Emmy Awards and starred in films like Lightyear, Nope, and Hustlers. With more than enough experience, she insisted that when it came to competing, “There’s nothing to it but to do it. The worst thing that can happen is you learn something new and you get better.”

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Keke Palmer Ready To Inspire On ‘The Voice: Celebrity’

A new role for Palmer, she believed it was the perfect season to make her debut. And the reason, “I’m excited about the fact that this season is about celebrities and people that don’t do what they’re coming here to do. I think that I’m somebody that always believes in doing something new, trying on a different hat … I’m very honored that they asked me to be the host of this particular season because it’s what I believe in.”

Watching celebrities navigate a talent outside their professions will surely make for great television. But for Palmer, she hoped the show would inspire others to take that leap of faith. “Whatever dreams and other outside things you want to do, that maybe you’re inspired by seeing these people that are already successful in one field still try to do something that they got to start at level one from.”

The contestants might already know what it feels like to have fans and success, but singing offered an entirely different challenge. Don’t miss The Voice: Celebrity when it premieres in 2027.

(Photo by: David Holloway/NBC via Getty Images)