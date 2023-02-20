Nashville Music Community Remembers Kyle Jacobs

On Friday (Feb. 17), songwriter and producer Kyle Jacobs passed away at his home in Nashville by suicide.

Jacobs was a hit songwriter with cuts from the likes of Garth Brooks (“More Than a Memory”), Lee Brice (“Rumor”), and Tim McGraw (“Still”). He married singer Kellie Pickler in 2011.

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide,” Variety confirmed the news. “Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

In the days following his death, the Nashville music community has been sharing tributes to the late songwriter. Check out remembrance posts from the likes of Ruston Kelly, Clint Black, Raliegh Keegan, and more, below.

Ruston Kelly

“A brother & mentor of mine took his own life two days ago. He taught me courage when I was overwhelmed by the dark. So many times. He was a deep warmth to so many people. I love you forever Kyle Jacobs. Your heart was bigger than everything and thats how we’ll remember you always.”

Raleigh Keegan

“RIP to my friend Kyle Jacobs. We wrote many songs together including “Our First Goodbye”, and my newest song “I Hate Country Music”. He helped me tell stories and was always a joy to be around.”

Zoee

“Found this in my phone from playing @bluebirdcafetn with @kylecjacobs last month… Can’t believe you’re gone. This song ‘More than a Memory’ was always my favourite @garthbrooks song by the way. It was such an honour every time I got to hear you sing it, with all your passion and love. Miss you my friend. We’ll write that new one we were talking about when I see you next.. rest easy for now.”

Clint Black

“Mourning a terrible loss today. Kyle Jacobs was a bright spot on this earth and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie and the rest of his family.”

Ben Aaron



“I never had a lot of guy friends because I was never a typical guy. It was always difficult for me to meet a pal. Then came Kyle, a package deal with my former work wife Kellie. I remember meeting him for the first time at a sushi joint in Nashville. He and I both completely different species. Kyle a midwestern country music staple and me, some New York City wise ass. But from the jump, we clicked. So much so that our three way conversations often became he and I one on one.

“This first meeting led to our nightly ritual, dinner after the show, the three of us or often just Kyle and me sitting for hours talking about whatever and whomever. Kellie would often joke that she was the third wheel. He became a safe place for me, I was in a strange town surrounded by strangers. If we were at an event, he would throw his arm around me and guide me around the room, welcoming me into his world. I loved Kyle because it was impossible not to.

“He was the ground in a world where most people float aimlessly. I wish someone like Kyle into the lives of everyone, he’s that guy you want with you when your world is crazy. This whole situation doesn’t make sense but it usually never does. I will miss your warmth and scratchy cackle of a laugh, I’ll miss our random texts when we see some inappropriate sign or inside joke. But most of all, I’ll miss you my friend.”

The Oak Ridge Boys

“Trying hard to process why a 49 year old successful songwriter would commit suicide … REST EASY now @kylejacobs our prayers go out to @kelliepickler and Kyle’s friends and family … a very sad loss … #CelebrateLife Saddened by the loss of Kyle Jacobs. My heart goes out to Kellie and family. #RIP.”

Paula Abdul

“My heart is broken for you @kelliepickler. I’m sending you comfort & strength during this unimaginable time. I love you & am here for you. Rest In Peace #KyleJacobs If you or someone you know is struggling, call #988 to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline @988Lifeline 24/7”

Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic