Autopsy Confirms the Death of Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs

The autopsy of esteemed songwriter Kyle Jacobs has been revealed.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to official documents obtained by Taste of Country, Jacobs died in February from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Nearly three months after the death, Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed with toxicology results that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death.

“Adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use suffered a self-inflicted shotgun wound,” read the autopsy results.

Jacobs was the husband of American Idol alum Kellie Pickler. Following his wake, country music star Lee Brice shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the men in a recording studio, Brice noted that he was lucky to have Jacobs “in his corner.”

“These past few days have truly been some of the hardest of my life. At times, I feel lost and buried under this deep sadness,” wrote Brice. “Other times, I sit and remember all the times with Kyle that bring me comfort and make me smile. He was, without a doubt, one of the best people anyone could ever hope to have in their corner… I am eternally grateful for having him in mine. I’ll keep Kellie, his family, and everyone who was touched by him close to my heart.”

Just days before his death, Jacobs celebrated Brice’s fifth studio album Hey World, getting certified platinum by the RIAA. The late songwriter had a hand in producing the 2020 collection.

Jabobs was one of the most notable songwriters on Music Row, with credits with his wife, Darius Rucker, Eli Young Band, Wynonna Judd, Jo Dee Messina, Scotty McCreery, Kelly Clarkson, and many more.

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011 with an intimate Caribbean wedding. Shortly after, they scored a reality show on CMT called, I Love Kelly Pickler.

(Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)