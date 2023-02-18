Report: Kellie Pickler’s Husband, Songwriter Kyle Jacobs Dies at 49

Songwriter and producer Kyle Jacobs has died. He was 49.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jacobs, a hit songwriter who penned songs for Garth Brooks (“More Than a Memory”), Lee Brice (“Rumor”), and Tim McGraw (“Still”), died at his home in Nashville by suicide according to the Nashville Police Department as first reported by TMZ.

Variety confirmed the news and reports the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department received a 9-1-1 call Friday afternoon. “Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” the statement reads.

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

Jacobs last shared a celebratory message on Facebook on Feb. 15 when he learned Brice’s 2020 album Hey World was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Jacobs served as a producer and songwriter on the project.

“Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!” the producer and songwriter wrote. “An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! @leebrice @curbwordmusicpub @curbrecords #countrymusic“

Pickler and Jacobs were married in 2011. The pair were the stars of the show, I Love Kellie Pickler, for three years, beginning in 2015. Pickler rose to popularity on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006, placing sixth on the show.

Jacobs’ songwriting credits include songs for Pickler, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Eli Young Band, Clay Walker, Wynonna Judd, Jo Dee Messina, Trace Adkins, and Scotty McCreery. Jacobs also produced four No. 1 singles for Brice: “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class,” and “Rumor,” the latter of which was also his last No. 1 as a songwriter.

American Songwriter has reached out to a representative from Jacobs’ publishing company for comment.

Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic