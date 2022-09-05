Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 20 Years Since ‘American Idol’ Win with Emotional Post

Kelly Clarkson celebrated a major milestone on Twitter on Sunday (August 4), posting on the social media platform to express gratitude for the wild ride she’s been on since winning American Idol, now two decades ago.

Wrote Clarkson, “20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.

“The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me,” she continued. “We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friendships that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I feel lost.

“Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all. Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!,” she concluded. “I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don’t feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they’re looking for you too.”

Clarkson has been on hiatus from her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this summer, but will likely return to film new episodes soon.

Despite her absence from the small screen, Clarkson has continued to make headlines all summer, most recently due to a recording with country legend Dolly Parton—the two recorded Parton’s hit “9 to 5.”

One of Clarkson’s signature efforts of late is her “Kellyoke” series, which she recently announced that she’d be taking on the road in search of the next great voice in America. Her tour bus will act as a soundstage for fans and talented vocalists who are interested in starting new careers. It’s a sort of mobile American Idol or The Voice—both shows Clarkson has a long history with.

So, while Clarkson earned popularity for reality show wins, she’s now giving that chance to others.

Do you remember Clarkson’s win on American Idol? Comment below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM