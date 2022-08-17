Kelly Clarkson Taking Kellyoke on the Road in Search of ‘Greatest’ New Voices in U.S.

Last week we wondered: Where has Kelly Clarkson been all summer and when is she coming back?

While it seems the big-voiced prominent singer has been taking some time away to regroup, recalibrate and enjoy life on her Montana farm, it looks as if she has something else up her sleeve.

Clarkson, according to reports, is taking her wildly popular Kellyoke series on the road in search of the next great voice in America. Her tour bus will act as a soundstage for fans and talented vocalists who are interested in starting new careers. It’s a sort of mobile American Idol or The Voice—both shows Clarkson has a long history with.

Clarkson is set to make stops on her bus in major markets like New York City, Los Angels, Dallas, and Chicago, while also watching auditions on TikTok via the hashtag #KellyokeSearch. The mission? To find the best singers to duet with her on her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Said Clarkson in a recent video, which you can see below, “This summer we’re taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America. Come sing a virtual duet with me to one of my songs.”

Clarkson’s show was just renewed for a fourth season.

Earlier this year, Clarkson released a new EP of her Kellyoke performances, including renditions of songs by Billie Eilish and Linda Ronstadt.

Check out the stops ahead for Clarkson, who was also the host of another new singing competition show, American Song Contest, earlier this year with famed rapper Snoop Dogg, as she begins her new search.

And for those in need of more Clarkson now, check out our “Kellyoke” archive HERE.

Kellyoke dates:

New York – Rockefeller Plaza, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New York – Rockefeller Plaza, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chicago – Navy Pier, Aug 27. from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas – Klyde Warren Park, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Los Angeles – Universal Studios City Walk, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m

Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp