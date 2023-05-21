Kelly Clarkson Covers Hall & Oates, Randy Newman, and Welcomes Garth Brooks on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

This week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the daytime talk show’s titular host gave fans a treat when it came to her popular “Kellyoke” musical openers. But that wasn’t the only big news this week. Clarkson welcomed recent ACM Awards co-host Garth Brooks on the program and the two talked about Dolly Parton, Steven Tyler, and much more.

Let’s dive in.

To start the week, Clarkson offered a “Kellyoke Encore” of a previous performance in which she covered singer Kylie Minogue. Singing the pulsing track, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” Clarkson soared on the number.

On Wednesday, Clarkson covered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, the thoughtful and humorous Randy Newman (“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” ). This time it was Newman’s song, “Feels Like Home,” a somber, heartfelt track, an ode to a loved one. Check out the new, moving offering below.

Then on Thursday, Clarkson covered the Hall & Oates classic, “Maneater.” But she certainly put her own spin on the song, turning it into a more piercing, less jaunty track. The song builds and builds. In a way, the recording seems primed to be chopped up and sampled for some new EDM dance track.

But while Clarkson offered a great deal vocally this week, she also welcomed one of the biggest names in music, Garth Brooks. Fresh off hosting the ACM Awards, along with Dolly Parton, who Brooks has called the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) of country music, Brooks chatted with Clarkson, regaling her with stories about showering with Steven Tyler and much more. Check out a clip from the show in which Brooks drops names like Ed Sheeran, KISS, and Adele.

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal