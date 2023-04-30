Kelly Clarkson Covers Paramore and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Each week, Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show gets more and more star-studded. It just might be the biggest daily interview show—and if not, it may get there soon.

This week, Clarkson welcomed a couple of big-name musical guests, Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor. Each talked about their new music videos (Rexha got distracted at one point, humorously). Rexha also performed her new song, “I Am.” Also this week, the British-born rock band The Heavy appeared on the show to perform their new single “Stone Cold Killer.”

For the Kellyoke portion of the show, Clarkson pulled out some deep cuts for fans, demonstrating her musical taste and pipes. On Monday (April 24), Clarkson performed the song “I Know” by Dionne Farris (featuring Jude Keyz). Check out that soaring number below.

On Tuesday, Clarkson performed the song “Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man. With passion and power, Clarkson belted out the song, probably feeling cathartic at the same time.

Clarkson followed that up mid-week with the crashing, gang-vocal-driven song “Alive” by Empire of the Sun.

On Thursday, Clarkson opened her show with a rendition of the song “The Only Exception” by the beloved band Paramore. Singing emotionally, backed only by an acoustic guitar, Clarkson touched the tops of trees with her swelling voice. Let go of what’s in front of me right here, she sang.

To conclude the week, on Friday, Clarkson performed the song “Slow” by Runner. The dramatic song is filled with tension and release. It’s perfect to hear as you get into your feelings. Sometimes you just need to feel it to let go. That’s what “Slow” is all about.

