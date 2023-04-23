Kelly Clarkson Performs New Single “Mine,” Covers Journey and Coldplay in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

In one of the most jam-packed weeks ever on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the daytime talk show’s titular host covered a swath of notable songs, performed her newest single “Mine” and sang a duet with acclaimed actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (April 17), Clarkson took on a bit of a lesser-known artist Tom Odell. Known for his emotive piano songs, Odell’s work fit perfectly in Clarkson’s large skillset. Check out the swelling, emotional song below. This is one of the hall of fame Kellyoke offerings from Clarkson, to be sure.

If viewers thought she couldn’t top Monday, Clarkson brought out a performance of her own music, her new single, “Mine.” The song has a Twin Peaks bass line but a Coldplay-like acoustic guitar and choir performance. It’s a lovely, rich composition from the artist who went through a rather public divorce. The new songs are her creative processing of that, Clarkson has said.

On Wednesday, Clarkson took on another operatic, dramatic number, “Faithfully” by Journey, featuring guest keys player, the young adorable Jude Keyz.

The train kept rolling this Clarkson’s daytime talk show, as she opened Thursday’s show with a cover of the classic good mood song “La Bamba” by Ritchie Valens. Singing in Spanish, the song was as fun as you think it is.

To conclude the week, Clarkson covered Coldplay’s song, “Magic.” Check out that dreamy number below.

For more on Clarkson, check out the final video below. In it, Clarkson is singing an impromptu duet of “Achy Breaky Heart” with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images