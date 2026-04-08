Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Picked Her ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finalists “From the Jump”

Making it through the blind auditions, the battle rounds, and the knockouts, the remaining Top 9 head into the semi-finals on The Voice. With only a few episodes left before a winner of the Battle of Champions is crowned, Kelly Clarkson opened up about her coaching process and how she supposedly picked her finalists from the start.

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Discussing what she called a “weird season”, Clarkson revealed that she also knew the three singers she wanted to take with her into the finale. “If I’m being honest, these were the three from the jump.” And those three singers are Liv Ciara, McKinley Brown, and JW Griffin.

Speaking about the last few months on The Voice, Clarkson noted how she had to miss some crucial rehearsals during the battles. “I did the blinds and then I wasn’t able to be there for the rehearsal of the Battles. But these were the three from the blinds that definitely stood out for me. All three, the commonalities, they’re very different artists.”

Clarkson understood that her three remaining singers came from completely different backgrounds with completely different styles. But that is what she loves about the show. “Whatever you’re listening to it, it means something and it comes from a place of purpose and they’re highly motivated to be a vessel for a storyteller.”

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Kelly Clarkson Labels Her Team “Gifted” On ‘The Voice’

Hearing their talent from the start, Clarkson searched for singers who could take their gift to the next level. Combining vocals with a powerful storyteller can lead to a glowing career in the music industry. “It doesn’t matter the genre of music for me. I always like to have a lot of different variety on my team but these three from the jump have made me cry at some point. They’re all really gifted.”

Although knowing her final three, Clarkson still has to compete against fellow coaches Adam Levine and John Legend. With each coach having secured at least one win in past seasons of The Voice, the competition remains tight as the semi-finals approach. Looking at the remaining contestants.

Kelly Clarkson: Griffin, Ciara and Brown Adam Levine: Alexia Jayy, Jared Shoemaker and Jeremy Keith John Legend: KJ Willis, Lucas West and Syd Millevoi

As the season nears its final performance, Clarkson’s confidence in her team could give her the edge on Legend and Levine. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing Monday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)