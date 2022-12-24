Kelly Clarkson Brings the Cheer on Latest Round Up of Kellyoke

It’s Christmas weekend and what better way to celebrate the season than looking back on the past week of holiday cheer from Kelly Clarkson and her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show?

A cappella group Pentatonix and Grammy Award-winner Meghan Trainor stopped by the show to perform the song “Kid On Christmas.” The festive, twinkling song is like a warm hearth for your musical home living room. Check it out below.

This week, Clarkson linked up with performer Jessi Collins to sing the harmony-driven song “Sisters,” from the holiday film White Christmas. The choreographed number with powder blue clothes, makeup, and familial connection provided a jovial moment or two from the talented duo of Clarkson and Collins.

Later in the week, actor and musician Coco Jones stopped by the show. Having just released a new EP, Jones performed the song “Silver Bells” to rouse the wintry crowd. The performance offered a smooth, slightly jazzy, slightly R&B side to the Christmas classic.

Clarkson kicked off another episode with a performance of the renowned Wham! song, “Last Christmas.” Giving it a breathy style, Clarkson’s rendition could have been in a $1 million secret club where only the upper crust gathers for a martini and a Christmas tree.

This week, the big-voiced host welcomed in the performer Matthew West to sing a version of the holiday song “Come Home for Christmas.” Check out the passionate number here below.

And of course, Merry Christmas to all you American Songwriter readers out there.

