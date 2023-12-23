Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Early Christmas Gift with Kellyoke Version of “Underneath the Tree”

Kelly Clarkson started her Christmas celebration back in November. Just days after Halloween, she performed “Love, You Didn’t Do Right by Me” from the classic film White Christmas during a Kellyoke segment. Since then, she has performed several holiday songs. However, she saved the best for last. One Friday (December 22), during the final Kellyoke before the big day, she sang “Underneath the Tree.”

Clarkson never misses when she picks up a microphone. However, it seems like she truly shines during the holiday season. The number of yuletide songs she brings out during Kellyoke segments along with the Christmas specials she hosts and performs in are a testament to her love for the holiday.

When it comes to modern Christmas songs, it doesn’t get much better than “Underneath the Tree.” Clarkson’s original holiday song is right up there with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Seeing her perform a relatively stripped-down version of the song to open Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show was a holiday treat for everyone.

Clarkson took the stage in a classic green pleated skirt and black turtleneck top surrounded by tinsel and Christmas lights. The stage ambiance was simple yet festive as she belted the modern classic. As usual, the Emmy winner’s powerful voice was the cornerstone of the performance. If Scrooge could have watched this performance, those ghosts probably could have taken the night off.

More About “Underneath the Tree”

“Underneath the Tree” was the lead single from Clarkson’s first Christmas album, Wrapped in Red (2013). She co-penned the festive track with her longtime producer and collaborator Greg Kurstin. The album version of the song features several instruments and sleigh bells to capture the holiday spirit. Additionally, Clarkson recorded several vocal tracks, singing both lead and backing vocals. The end result was reminiscent of Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound treatment.

Much like Carey’s holiday hit, “Underneath the Tree” serves as both a Christmas song and a love song. In it, Clarkson sings about the holiday being “cold and grey” before that special someone came along to make it worth celebrating. Presents, what a beautiful sight / Don’t mean a thing if you ain’t holding me tight / You’re all I need underneath the tree, she sings in the chorus.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images