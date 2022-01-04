Kelly Clarkson Covers ‘You Make My Dreams Come True’ for Kellyoke

On Monday (January 3), America’s favorite daytime talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, performed another cover for her signature series, Kellyoke, on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kellyoke, of course, is a portmanteau of Kelly and karaoke.

This time, the performance included a rendition of the lively Hall & Oates classic hit, “You Make My Dreams Come True.”

Check out the performance by the Grammy Award-winning Clarkson below. (I mean, what a voice, right?)

The song comes after a number of headlines made by the skilled singer.

Recently on her show, Clarkson surprised Jewel, the winner of the singing competition show The Masked Singer, with the trophy for her win.

“That’s so amazing, you won!” Clarkson told Jewel.

In other news, Clarkson recently spoke on the iHeart Radio Love Someone With Delilah podcast about her latest Christmas album, which perhaps surprisingly featured songs inspired by heartbreak after her recent divorce.

“I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things,” Clarkson said.

“But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize—OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose,” she adds.

In a light moment, Clarkson joked saying that she was a red flag collector.

“I mean… I’m just collecting them,” she said on the podcast. “I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them.”

Yet, Clarkson remains open to the possibility of connection.

“Like in relationships, it’s hard to be as creative as I can because I wear my heart on my sleeve. I mean… you never know about love.”

As one of the mainstay coaches on the NBC singing competition show The Voice (and her team won this year), Clarkson said that music—and specifically her new Christmas music—helped her get through the sadness of divorce.

Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp