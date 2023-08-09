Kelly Clarkson Releases Lyric Video for “Magic”

Kelly Clarkson released a new lyric video for her song “Magic,” featured on her tenth studio album, Chemistry.

The lyric video for “Magic” which was released on August 8, has currently garnered 24k views at the time of this posting. The video showcases the song’s lyrics, which partly read, ‘Cause magic takes time/ And I’ve got my sights/ And they’re set on you/ And one day, this rhyme/ Might make you smile/ And then I’ll sing, “Hallelujah.”

In a recent American Songwriter cover story, Clarkson spoke about the process she went through while creating chemistry. Dubbed her “divorce” album, the new project chronicles the wrinkles in her marriage to Brandon Blackstock and the different stages of emotions as it was falling apart.

“When it comes to what was going on, I wrote so many songs that I honestly don’t know the very first one,” she admits to American Songwriter. “I had no idea what kind of record this was going to be. I had no idea where it was gonna go. I just needed to write.

“I just really needed to write it and get it out, and it was almost me figuring out what I was feeling and seeing,” Clarkson adds. “Sometimes you look up, and you don’t recognize yourself anymore. You’ve lost yourself in a way. You don’t know how you got to this place.”

In the interview, Clarkson added that she’s thankful for the songs she wrote for chemistry. “Whether it’s a therapist, friends, family, sometimes you need to talk it out with people in order to hear yourself say things because you don’t even know what you’re thinking or feeling inside when you’re so lost,” says Clarkson. “It’s the same thing with writing for me. For me, talking with people is the same thing as me writing.

“Sometimes I’m too empathetic, or I put myself in somebody’s shoes, or I look at every side of the situation,” she continued. “That can be a curse because you remove yourself and you’re not thinking about what you’re going through. You’re not thinking about you. You forget to take care of yourself as well, so my process is writing it out.”

Clarkson is currently performing in Las Vegas as part of her 10-week residency. She previously stated that she will not be touring to celebrate the release of chemistry, making the Las Vegas residency one of the only current times to catch Clarkson in concert.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images