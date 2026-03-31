Country’s Newest Superstar Blocks Luke Combs From No. 1 With Viral Hit

Back in July 2025, Luke Combs teased his sixth studio album when releasing “Back in the Saddle.” Fans would have to wait until March 20, 2026, to hear the rest of The Way I Am. Much like his previous albums, Combs landed another hit record as it peaked at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums chart. It landed No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. Featuring hit songs like “Sleepless in a Hotel Room”, it appears that Combs will miss the No. 1 spot thanks to hitmaker Ella Langley.

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Having spent years on tour, Combs understood the price of fame. Although loving his time on stage and traveling the world, each day on the road took him further away from his family. Struggling with loneliness, Combs poured those emotions into “Sleepless in a Hotel Room.”

Already gaining over 62 million streams on Spotify alone, Combs watched the song quickly climb the charts. Hitting No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart, fans believed it was only a matter of time before it snagged the No. 1 spot. But that moment never came as Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” continues to dominate streaming platforms, the radio, and charts.

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Luke Combs Stumbles As Ella Langley Remains In Shock Over “Choosin’ Texas”

On the verge of releasing her newest album, Dandelion, Langley shared a sample with “Choosin’ Texas.” Hoping to get fans excited, the singer had no idea the song would become one of the biggest hits of 2026.

Thanks to the reception “Choosin’ Texas” received, the song finished No. 1 on the US Country Airplay, the US Billboard Hot 100, and the US Hot Country Songs charts.

Discussing the success of her single, Langley admitted she was somewhat in shock. “It feels surreal. I think this has been the biggest moment for me where I’ve seen how fans can change your career. You know, for so long, you’re like, alright, one song at a time, one record at a time.”

While keeping that one song at a time mentality, Langley wasn’t prepared for the stardom that comes with a hit song. “With this one song, and they’ve done it continuously for me, but really with ‘Choosin’ Texas,’ man, have they taken a hold of it. And it’s so cool, it’s cool to see the ownership they take in it, and the different versions they do, its’ just wild.”

Even without the top spot, Combs remains one of country music’s most dominant forces. But with Langley holding firm at No. 1, it’s clear that 2026 currently belongs to the ladies.

(Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)