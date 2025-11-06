CMA Awards Reveal 2025 Performer Lineup With Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top & More

Although most country singers will have to wait until November 19th to see if the CMA Awards honor them, Lainey Wilson already has enough to celebrate. Not only did she gain a nomination for Entertainer of the Year, but she also received the honor of hosting the 2025 CMA Awards. Having hosted in the past with Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan, this will mark her first time solo hosting. And it seemed the producers wanted to put more on her plate when they released a few of the stars who would take the stage to perform. And it should come as no surprise that Wilson made the list.

Living up to the slogan “Country Music’s Biggest Night”, the CMA Awards decided to get fans excited when announcing that Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Stephen Wilson Jr., BigXThaPlug, and Wilson will perform. While some fans might be wondering why their favorite artist didn’t make the list, the CMA Awards promised that the singers above are just the beginning.

Just A Sample Of The 2025 CMA Awards

Expected to release more names in the coming weeks, the CMA Awards did reveal which songs a few of the singers will perform. They included:

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” Zach Top – “Guitar” Megan Moroney – “6 Months Later”

Tucker Wetmore – “Wind Up Missin’ You” Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Stand By Me” (Ben E. King) BigXthaPlug/Luke Combs – “Pray Hard” Shaboozey/Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Took A Walk”

Just like Wilson, many of the performers above also received nominations. Luke Combs is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year. For Langley, she received a chance to win Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and more. Also adding their names to the list, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr. are nominated for New Artist of the Year.

Don’t miss one of the biggest nights in country music as the 2025 CMA Awards will air live on November 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. And if you happen to miss it – the event will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)