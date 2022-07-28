Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Crying Fan Viral Video

Earlier this week, a video made the rounds on social media showing a security guard at a recent Kendrick Lamar show moved to tears while listening to one of Lamar’s cuts.

That video went on to be viewed by millions, with news outlets around the globe reporting on the emotional clip.

Now, more recently, Lamar has offered his response to the viral video of the security guard crying during Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour in Houston.

Young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared her own video of an interview she did with Lamar following his recent headlining slot at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. In their conversation, Lamar was asked about the impact his music has on his fans.

“It’s really just about the feeling of it, at the end of the day,” said Lamar. “Past all the politics. Past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel.”

He then turned to the Houston security guard fan, saying, “So, to see that … shout-out to him, by the way, ’cause I seen bro, and I was like, I wonder what he going through? But at the end of the day, that’s how you want everybody to receive your music. And make them feel good, make them feel like it’s a moment they attached to. It can live forever.”



The security guard, who has been identified as Devyn Sanford, was working at the Toyota Center in Houston when Lamar played the venue on Friday (July 22). He began crying as Lamar performed his song, “Love.” Sanford has also since released a statement.

He said on TikTok, “That’s me in the post y’all. This song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions…definitely love getting paid to do this.”

(Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)