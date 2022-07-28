3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Rodrigo y Gabriela, Lake Street Dive and Bret McKenzie

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” by Rodrigo y Gabriela

One of the most dynamic guitar duos ever to walk the planet, Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared a new cover of Radiohead’s fan-favorite song “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi,” which you can check out below. The group, which has a series of tour dates spanning this summer, knocked the intricate rendition out of the park as only they can.

2. “Nick Of Time” by Lake Street Dive

The popular bombastic band released a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s track, “Nick Of Time,” which you can check out below. The song delights in this performance video boasting beautiful weather and equally pleasant rhythms and vocal performance. It’s a ray of light.

3. “If You Wanna Go” by Bret McKenzie

Bret McKenzie, of Flight of the Conchords fame, shared two new tracks this week, titled “If You Wanna Go” and “Tomorrow Today,” from his forthcoming album, Songs Without Jokes. Check out the rollicking “If You Wanna Go” below and enjoy it in all of its ’80s nostalgia.

Main photo by Photo Ebru Yildiz