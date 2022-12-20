Kelsea Ballerini Shares Hopeful Message Amidst the Holiday Season

Kelsea Ballerini is sharing some words of encouragement as the holidays approach.

The country star took to Instagram to acknowledge that while the holiday season is often a happy time of year, they can also trigger complicated emotions.

“Hi. sending you a hug,” she begins in the caption accompanying a close-up photo of her face in the sunlight. “Holidays can be both a beautiful time and also bring up some big, hard feelings. don’t forget it’s okay to feel it all. protect those precious hearts bbs and merry christmas week.”

Fans flooded the comment section with their own words of affirmation and reflections. “Sometime the strongest among us are the ones who smile through silent pain, cry behind closed doors and fight battles nobody knows about,” one fan shares. Another writes, “you are beautiful and strong. Holidays are hard.” “Sending you the biggest, biggest hugs. Remember you always have us in your corner. & thank you for letting us in yours,” says another fan. “Love you so much.”

Looking ahead to 2023, Ballerini will hit the road with fellow East Tennessee native and “Half of My Hometown” duet partner, Kenny Chesney, on his I Go Back Tour. The trek launches on March 25 in State College, Pennsylvania, and concludes on July 22 in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Music has taken me so many incredible places,” Ballerini said in a statement at the time of the tour announcement. “Around the world, singing with some of my heroes in pop, alternative and contemporary music, but singing with Kenny is going home. He was the only voice I heard on ‘half of my hometown,’ and when he comes in, it’s just like hitting the Knoxville city limits. So to be able to go out to those cities like the place he and I grew up with an artist who’s accomplished what he has, it’s a lot like going home.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images