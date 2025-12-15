3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Aiden Ross

Aiden Ross is heading for the season 28 finale of The Voice! The 20-year-old pop vocalist is Niall Horan’s finalist on the NBC competition series.

Ross got off to an impressive start on The Voice when his Blind Audition performance of Adele’s “Love in the Dark” earned a four-chair turn. The singer wound up picking Horan as his coach.

Next, during the Battle Round, Ross performed Julia Michaels’ “What a Time” alongside Ava Nat. Ross was declared the winner of the Battle, though Horan wound up saving Nat to keep her on his team too.

In the Knockouts, Ross again impressed with a cover of Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over.” His time on stage secured his win over teammate Liam Von Elbe.

The Playoffs put Ross’ talent on display once more. His performance of Damien Rice’s “The Blower’s Daughter” was so impressive that Horan selected him as his team’s sole representative in the Lives.

Ahead of the Live Finale, read on for three things to know about Ross.

This Wasn’t His First Attempt at The Voice

Ross auditioned for The Voice once before his season 28 success. He didn’t make it far in the process, but didn’t let that fact discourage him from trying again.

“In hindsight, it’s been the best thing that could’ve happened,” Ross told KAMU. “I’ve grown so much as a singer, a performer and a person. That’s what led me to reapply my freshman year and to where I am today.”

He’s Grateful for His Fellow Competitors

In an interview with Deepest Dream, Ross revealed that it’s not only his coach that he’s learned from during The Voice.

“One thing that has helped me so much with this show is just being around all the other contestants,” he said. “I think that’s grown me so much as a singer—being around so much talent. I was pleasantly surprised to see just how high caliber the people on the show are.”

He Has a Plan B In Case He Doesn’t Win

In a Facebook post, Ross revealed that he’s registered for college classes should The Voice not work out.

“I’m still signed up for classes at Texas A&M to continue my engineering degree this spring, while staying open to the path God is revealing,” he wrote in part. “I’m doing everything I can to be ready and I’m trusting that God’s plan is bigger than anything I can see right now.”

In the KAMU interview, Ross added, “The decision on what I do after the show is based on what opportunities arise. If something in music pops up that is a viable opportunity, I will jump at it. If there’s a spark, I’m gonna fan that flame.”

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC