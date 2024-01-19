Watch Kenny Chesney Transcend Time With New Music Video for “Take Her Home”

Country singer Kenny Chesney knows a thing or two about putting on a performance. Besides holding numerous Entertainer of the Year Awards, he is one of the most popular acts in the industry. While it’s been nearly four years since Chesney graced fans with an album, the wait will soon be over as evidenced by the release of the first single from his upcoming album BORN.

Written by Zach Abend, HARDY, and Hunter Phelps, the single “Take Her Home” centers around the different milestones a person goes through during their lifetime. For the music video, the song follows a man who watches his life change drastically thanks to a chance encounter at a bar.

Proud of the finished product, Chesney recently discussed the process that went into bringing “Take Her Home” to life. “Everything about this song is a little movie,” he said. “Each verse is its own act, and you can see all the details if you’re listening. The deep cut Cheap Trick on a jukebox in a crowded bar … the pink and black suitcases … even the little baby in the last verse. There’s so much detail, people can see it in their heads.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the final product, with one X user tweeting “This one will transcend time just like Be As You Are!” Another fan wrote “This song already touches my [heart]. Married my high school sweet & we have 33 years together.the craziest part about this journey. He told me in 8th grade he was going 2 [marry] me. This song fills me w/memories. Especially when you sing about taking that baby girl home.”

Chesney Wants Single to “Paint Pictures”

Besides focusing on the look, the singer also wanted to perfect the feel. Chesney explained how he wanted “something that wouldn’t take away what someone else was seeing when they saw the video. It seems like the opposite from what you might do, but I think it’ll make sense when people see it.”

While BORN is sure to come packed with several hits, Chesney holds “Take Her Home” close. Knowing the song deserved a place on the silver screen, the country singer insisted, “Songs like ‘Take Her Home’ deserve to paint pictures for the listeners. When you can see yourself, or your friends, or someone you know in a song, that’s when a song will last long after it’s done playing. To me, this song has that potential for people … and as much as I like making videos, I also know the power of No Shoes Nation’s ability to live in my songs.”

BORN is scheduled to be released on March 29.

