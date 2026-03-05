Keith Urban Didn’t Sugarcoat It When Lainey Wilson Said She Was Tired From Touring

Like many before her, Lainey Wilson was once a little girl with a dream of seeing her name in the spotlight. Never losing that dream, she eventually found herself on stage in front of thousands. She also achieved a mountain of success when she was named Entertainer of the Year and won a Grammy Award. Still processing her rise to stardom, Wilson explained that country music stardom comes at a price. And thankfully, Keith Urban was there to remind her that the exhausting days on the road are also a sign that an artist’s dream is becoming reality.

Currently touring in Australia, Wilson took some time to appear on the No Filter podcast. During the show, she discussed the priceless advice and support she received from stars like Miranda Lambert. But when it came to Urban, his support included a dose of tough love. “I ran into him, and I was so tired, I had been on the road, I think we played 180-something shows that year. And I saw him, I was just like, ‘I’m tired.’”

Expecting Urban to show her some love, she was stunned by what he said. “He was like, ‘No whining on the yacht.’ And I was like, ‘Keith, you better get up out of my face with that.’”

The 20/80 Rules That Helped Lainey Wilson Find Balance In Country Music

Not the support Wilson wanted at the time, it stuck with her. And it wasn’t the last conversation the two had. “He told me it’s better to maintain balance than to always be achieving it. To me, that means figure out what works for you. Have work-life balance and don’t lose that. Because once you do, and you’re kinda lopsided, then, like, it’s hard to get back.”

As for Lambert, Wilson held the singer close as she was one of the first stars to teach her the 20/80 rule. “She has been somebody that I can call, and she just, like, tells you like it is. And she’s one of the people who told me, she’s like, ‘It’s 20% music and 80% business.’ And, so, once I started hearing that kind of stuff and just picking up on random wisdom that so many artists have been willing to share with me.”

While Wilson continues her rise in country music, the lessons from artists like Urban and Lambert remain close to her heart. Between new albums, concerts, and life on the road, the hitmaker uses that advice to stay grounded while navigating the whirlwind that comes with success in country music.

