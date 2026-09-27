Kenny Loggins Shares the Surprisingly Simple Words He Wants on His Tombstone

While releasing several albums during his career, Kenny Loggins went far beyond the recording studio. He starred in television shows like Raising Hope, Archer, Family Guy, and Playing House. If that wasn’t enough, fans of Grand Theft Auto V remember him on the fictional radio station Los Santos Rock Radio. Beyond that, he used his talents on films like A Star Is Born and Footloose. Gaining the nickname the King of the Movie Soundtrack, Loggins recently revealed what he wanted on his tombstone.

At 78, Loggins wasn’t finished leaving his mark on the entertainment industry. But at the same time, he couldn’t help but look back over the memories, milestones, and awards. He took a trip down memory lane for his newest documentary about his career, Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart. Although hesitant to make a film about his life and career, the hitmaker explained how his worry came from wanting to tell the truth.

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Having seen other documentaries about famous singers, Loggins knew that studios took some liberties when it came to making the film fit their narrative. Not wanting his story to be more fantasy than reality, he said, “What stuck in my mind from that meeting was that if I ever do a documentary, it’s got to be true. I strove my whole career to write what I thought was the truth. Even if it was a make-believe relationship, it had to have some thread of honesty in it.”

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Kenny Loggins Wants To Take The Truth To The Grave

So what would Loggins want to put on his tombstone? According to the singer, it had nothing to do with “Danger Zone,” Footloose, or any nickname. Instead, he wanted his tombstone to be a representation of his life. “They asked me years ago, ‘What do you want on your tombstone?’ And I said, ‘He told the truth.’”

For director Dori Berinstein, she knew it was that truth she wanted to preserve. And learning about the ups and downs of his life, she insisted, “I’m like, ‘This has to be a documentary. Your life is just so extraordinary, and I need to know more. And I want to understand your creative process, and I’m so grateful that you gave me permission to tell this story.’”

Eventually giving her permission to tell his story, Loggins watched another chapter be added to his ongoing legacy. And while fans might remember the hit songs and movie soundtracks, Loggins hoped his legacy would come down to something far simpler – the truth.

(Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)