Is the New Season of ‘SNL’ Airing Tonight (September 26, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

Back in May, Saturday Night Live welcomed both Will Ferrell and Paul McCartney to celebrate the end of season 51. Although the night featured some unforgettable moments, the studio closed its doors throughout the summer. Now, with fall underway, it appeared that the cast was gearing up for another season. But when will season 52 premiere? Here are all the details about the upcoming season, who is hosting, and who will be the musical guest.

No need to panic, SNL will kick off its season premiere tonight. That’s right, the wait was finally over with the cast returning to Studio 8H for another round of sketches and whatever chaos the writers managed to cook up. And to help launch Season 52, SNL turned to a familiar face to take over hosting duties.

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Wanting to pick a host close to home, SNL announced that New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will be the host this evening. Aside from being a professional NBA player, he was awarded the MVP trophy during the 2026 NBA Finals. Brunson had more to celebrate than the MVP award as the Knicks won the championship for the first time in over five decades. With it being a historic moment in the city’s history, SNL wanted to highlight that success.

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Jalen Brunson Still Trying To Find The “Silly One” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Sharing a promo for the new season airing tonight, Brunson stood beside the musical guest for the evening, KATSEYE. Often referred to as the global girl group, KATSEYE landed on the charts thanks to hits like “Gabriela.” The band’s third EP, Wild, expanded their stardom when it peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

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Although quickly becoming a household name, KATSEYE remained somewhat silent during the recent promo. Thankfully, cast member Marcello Hernandez was by Brunson’s side to break the ice. But it mattered little when he asked the NBA player to do a “silly” one. That’s when Brunson admitted, “That was a silly one.”

While Brunson needed to work on his delivery, fans were excited for a new season of SNL and KATSEYE. “WE NEED TO SEE KATSEYE DOING SKITS WITH JALEN! They look so pretty!!! I’m so ready for my girls on SNL, and I’m excited for Jalen too! And they are serving face too.”

Don’t miss the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET, with Brunson hosting and KATSEYE serving as the musical guest. Fans can watch live on NBC or stream the episode the following day on Peacock.

(Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)