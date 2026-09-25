Zach Top Stops Mid-Song After Security Tries To Remove Young Fan From Dad’s Shoulders

Zach Top is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in country music. He might have only launched his career a few years ago, but thanks to his old-soul sound, country fans are praising him for bringing back that signature voice that once dominated the genre. If that wasn’t enough, he won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Country Album. Top also won the New Artist of the Year award. But recently, Top showed a different side of his talent when he noticed a security guard trying to remove a young girl from her father’s shoulders.

With the price of concert tickets drastically rising over the last few years, fans wanted to make sure they got their money’s worth. And for one father, he realized his daughter couldn’t see Top performing at Boots in the Park in Fresno, California. Not seeing it as a problem, he placed her on his shoulders. Able to see the concert, the girl was having a great time, but then came the security.

Videos by American Songwriter

While entertaining fans with “Lonely For Long,” Top tried his best to keep the song going when addressing the security. “She can stay on your shoulders. Hey buddy, she’s a kid. She can stay on his shoulders. Leave it alone.” Having to speak to the security guard a few times caused the singer to forget the lyrics. But jumping right back into the song, Top barely missed a beat. As for the young fan, she watched the concert from what was arguably the best seat in the house.

[RELATED: “This Ain’t It”: Zach Top Reveals Just How How Hard He Fought To Release His Breakout Hit]

Fans Torn Over Zach Top Defending Young Fan’s POV

Although fans in attendance cheered for Top’s stance, some took issue with the idea of the girl blocking the view of other people. “Everyone saying it’s great that she was allowed to stay on his shoulders only says that because they’re not standing in front of them and blocking their view.” Another person added, “It’s fun for the kid, but SUCKS for the people behind them.”

Play video

One fan saw it completely differently when suggesting the young girl could have fallen. “And if the girl falls and hurts herself, guess who could be liable?? Not the singer.”

Aside from some valid points, the girl didn’t fall, and for now, none of the fans behind her have complained about the view. The only person who seemed to lose anything was Top when the commotion briefly cost him the lyrics.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)