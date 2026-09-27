Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Story of Missing Dolly Parton’s Final Call: “I’ll Find Out One Day”

Reba McEntire is opening up about Dolly Parton’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the country star spoke about her last call with the late singer and the missed connection that followed.

“It took us a long time to connect because of our schedules and things. It was really special when we finally did connect and get to talk,” McEntire said. “I didn’t want to keep her. I knew she was busy, because she always is, but I didn’t want to let her go.”

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Eventually, the women did get off the phone. Then, the month before Parton died, the “Jolene” singer dialed up McEntire again.

“And then she did call me the last of July, and I was in a meeting and I missed her call,” McEntire revealed. “I tried to get back in touch with her and I couldn’t, never made a connection.”

When McEntire learned of Parton’s Aug. 25 death, she immediately thought, “I’ll never know why she called me.”

“I’ll find out one day,” McEntire said as she got choked up. “What a blessing she was for all of us.”

Reba McEntire Remembers Dolly Parton

Following Parton’s death, McEntire took to Instagram to pay tribute to her longtime friend.

“Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart,” McEntire wrote. “There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang.”

“Thank you, Lord, for Dolly,” she continued. “She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her. I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart.”

A few weeks later, McEntire performed Parton’s “Appalachian Memories” at the 2026 Emmy Awards in the late singer’s honor. For her time on stage, Parton’s estate loaned McEntire the late singer’s earrings and ring to wear.

“It was an honor to have a little piece of her on stage with me,” McEntire told Vogue after her performance. “I picked a pair of rhinestone earrings and a butterfly ring. There’s nothing that says Dolly more than rhinestones and butterflies!”

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